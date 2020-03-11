Budget 2020: Live updates from the Chancellor

Commons statement

Rishi Sunak: ‘getting things done’

12.35: Chancellor begins speaking

Temporary disruption

Coronavirus means there is likely to be a temporary disruption to our economy….for a period it is going to be tough but life will return to normal. There will also be an impact on the demand side of the economy, through a reduction in consumer spending.

12.40

Timely response

Our response will be temporary, timely and targeted.

12.42

Sick pay response

Whatever extra resources our NHS needs it will get. If people cannot work we will support them. Sick pay will be paid from day one rather than day four.

There are millions of people working hard, who are self-employed or in the gig economy. They will need our help too. So to support them, during this period, we’ll make it quicker and easier to get benefits.

Statutory sick pay will be available to anyone advised to self-isolate. They will be able to get a sick note through 111.

12.45

Coronavirus loan scheme to be introduced

A coronavirus loan scheme will be introduced to cover the cost of salaries and bills and will offer loans of up to £1.2m to support small and medium sized businesses.

The government will offer a generous guarantee on those loans, covering up to 80% of losses, with no fees, so that banks can lend with confidence.

This will unlock up to £1bn of attractive working capital loans to support small businesses, with more as needed.

There will be a £500 million hardship fund for local authorities.

The cost of a business with fewer than 250 employees having to have someone off work for up to 14 days will be refunded.

In total, £2bn will be allocated to firms that lose out because staff are off sick. This will apply to firms that employ fewer than 250 staff.

12.50

Business rates

Our manifesto promised that for shops, cinemas, restaurants and music venues with a rateable value of less than £51,000 we would increase their business rates retail discount to 50%.

Today I can go further, and take the exceptional step, for this coming year, of abolishing their business rates altogether.”

12.54

Growth forecasts

Investment worth £170bn over the next five years will see growth 0.5% higher than it otherwise would have been.

The total value of his fiscal stimulus is £30bn.

13.02

Tories the ‘workers party’

Sunak says the Conservatives are “the real workers’ party”. The government will increase the national living wage to two thirds of median earnings by 2024. That means £10.50 an hour

13.05

Whisky support and duty

£1m to help promote Scottish food and drink overseas and £10m to help distilleries go green. A planned increase in spirits duty has been cancelled along with a freeze on duties on beer and fuel.

The UK will continue to lobby the US government to remove a “harmful tariff” imposed last year.

13.06

National insurance

The National Insurance threshold will be raised £8,632 to £9,500 next month. That’s a tax cut for 31 million people, saving a typical employee £104.

13.08

Entrepreneurs’ relief

It is expensive, costing over £2bn a year and is ineffective and unfair, with just 5,000 people getting most of the benefit.

Will not fully abolish entrepreneurs’ relief, but accepts FSB proposal as we need more risk-taking. Instead he will reduce the lifetime limit from £10m, to £1m. That will save £6bn over five years. This money will be used to cut other business taxes.

13.10

R&D investment

Increasing investment in R&D to a record £22bn a year. As a percentage of GDP, it will be the highest in nearly 40 years and higher than the US, China, France and Japan.

13.12

Plastic tax

There will be a new plastic packaging tax

13.15

Carbon capture

Spending on carbon capture and storage (CCS) will hit £800m to establish two or more CCS clusters by 2030

13.20

Devolved staff

Treasury offices will open in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and 22,000 civil servants will be moved out of London. More than 750 staff from the Treasury and other departments will move to a campus in the north.

13.21

Consequentials

There is provision of an extra £640m for Scotland, £360m for Wales, and £210m for Northern Ireland.

13.24

Roads and electric cars

The Chancellor unveils a £27bn commitment to investing in roads: a new pothole fund, worth £500m a year. There will be a further £500m to support the rollout of rapid charging hubs so that drivers are never more than 30 miles away from being able to charge up their car.