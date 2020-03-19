Budge’s shock pay ultimatum to Hearts players and staff

Tynecastle crisis

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Crisis: Ann Budge (pic: SNS Group)

Football fans across Scotland will be asking ‘who’s next?’ after Hearts owner Ann Budge stunned staff and players by asking them to take a 50 per cent pay cut or face redundancy.

The Jambos owner has made the shock proposal in a bid to keep the club going amid a financial meltdown after the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, a move she said would cost the club £1 million.

The indefinite shutdown is expected to cause lasting damage to a number of clubs starved of revenue but the stark message from Tynecastle came out of the blue.

Not since the chaotic reign of Vladimir Romanov has there been such talk of financial crisis in Gorgie and the mere thought of revisiting administration would send shivers down the spines of supporters.

To assist struggling clubs, the Scottish FA has brought forward an agreed £1.5m payments package which was to be distributed later in the year. But that may not be enough to save jobs in these uncertain times.

In a blunt statement, Budge said: “In order to try to prevent a staff redundancy programme and to protect as many jobs as possible, I am proposing to implement a club-wide salary reduction programme.

“We have asked all full-time employees, managers, coaches, players and player back-room staff, with effect from the beginning of April, to accept a 50% cut in their monthly salary.

“Staff and players alike, who feel unable or unwilling to accept this revision to their contracts, will, of course, be offered the option of contract termination.

“No-one’s full-time salary will fall below the living wage. In other words, if the 50% reduction would take anyone’s salary below this threshold, the full-time salary will be set at £18,135.

“Given the uncertainty of the whole situation with which we have been presented, we cannot say how long these measures will be in place. We will, of course, be continuously reviewing the situation.”

It’s unclear whether the club can force the players to accept such changes to their contracts, with the squad in urgent dialogue with their union, PFA Scotland.

The stark message will have shocked supporters, particularly as the club had seemed on safer footing thanks to around £10m of pledges from fans group the Foundation of Hearts.

“If I was not absolutely convinced that this is necessary for the future sustainability of our business, I would not be asking our employees to face these cuts,” said Budge.

“Never has it been more important that we stand together as colleagues, and I’d like to thank the staff for their understanding. Similarly, we would ask our fans and our FOH pledgers to continue to support us in any way they can, during this very difficult time.

“I thank you all and give you my personal assurance that I will do everything in my power to try to guide us safely through the next few months.”

Questions will now be asked about the actual running of the club, with the spiralling costs of building the new main stand – currently sitting in excess of £20m with further work scheduled for later this year at a cost of £1.5m – a prime concern.

Fans have also been perplexed that Craig Levein, the former manager and director of football, who was paid around £170,000 for his dual role, remains on the payroll despite his sacking last year.

In November, the club reported an operating profit of £1.6m to the financial year end June 30, largely due to donations in excess of £3m from unnamed benefactors. That took the total amount handed over by the mystery philanthropists to £9m in the past three years.

Budge has a 75.1 per cent shareholding in Hearts and was due to transfer ownership to the Foundation next month, although she has indicated that could be delayed by the COVID-19 crisis.

Addressing the early release of the payments to clubs, SFA president Rod Petrie said: “I am pleased to announce the immediate cash payments to members of Club Licensing and Club Academy Scotland amounts which were budgeted to be paid later this year.

“Given the financial uncertainty faced by clubs, we have looked at areas of distribution where we can accelerate and pay now, rather than wait to pay on the usual distribution dates.”