Brightsolid hires Lang for service delivery

IT and technology

Brightsolid has appointed Carolanne Lang as head of service delivery as the company continues to grow its service offerings as a Scottish managed hybrid cloud service provider.

This follows its recent appointment of Jon Gasparini as chief technology officer, who has been executing the new company strategy in addition to extending its partnership with AWS.

Ms Lang will be responsible for leading the service delivery function, in addition to leading the service desk and engineering teams across bases in Dundee and Aberdeen.

She will also play an integral part in augmenting Brightsolid’s service management approach, using her expertise in IT Infrastructure Library best practices to drive further improvements.

Ms Lang joins the company with more than 20 years of service delivery experience having previously held leadership positions with Axios Systems, Iomart, AMOR Group and Wood Management Services.

While with these organisations she played a central role in delivering global support strategies and driving significant customer service improvements.

Ms Lang said: “Being on the front line to provide customers with great service is something I have been passionate about for many years since completing my ITIL Expert Accreditation.

As part of my role at Brightsolid, the team and I will work to ensure we provide our clients with seamless and consistently improving levels of service to ensure they can meet their business goals.”

Mr Gasparini, Brightsolid CTO, said: “Carolanne, with her excellent track record, brings a wealth of great services expertise to our business which will only serve to strengthen our managed services offering, creating an even more attractive proposition for many organisations as they progress on their cloud journey.”