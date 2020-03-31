BrewDog pair forfeit salary as distillers join sanitiser move

brewers take action

No pay: James Watt and Martin Dickie

BrewDog founders James Watt and Martin Dickie will not take any salary this year to help protect the company’s workforce.

Watt, who has already said the company is in a fight for survival, said many of the senior staff have agreed to pay cuts.

The move by the brewer and pubs chain owner comes as the hospitality sector takes a massive hit from the coronavirus lockdown. BrewDog says it lost 70% of its income overnight when the lockdown was enforced.

“In order to protect as many jobs at BrewDog as we can many of our senior team have volunteered to take pay cuts,” said Mr Watt.

Myself and my co-founder Martin are forgoing all salary for 2020. But we have not started sleeping the brewery (yet)”.

Other brewing bosses have taken pay cuts, including Nick Mackenzie, CEO at Greene King, owner of Belhaven.

BrewDog has recently started producing hand sanitiser and giving it away to hospitals.

BrewDog is making sanitiser

Distillers, such as Diageo and William Grant, are also producing hand sanitiser.

William Grant & Sons is shifting production at three of its distilleries to supply about five million litres of ethanol over the next eight weeks.

The company has confirmed that production of ethanol that conforms to World Health Organisation standards is now going ahead at its distilleries in Girvan in Scotland, Tullamore in Ireland, and plans are being put in place to meet Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards at Tuthilltown in New York State.

Girvan and Tullamore are producing ethanol to be supplied to a range of hand sanitiser manufacturers, while the smaller-scale Tuthilltown distillery will produce, package and distribute hand sanitiser to local health care providers.

William Grant & Sons will not keep any profit made through this work.

Simon Hunt, Chief Executive at William Grant & Sons, commented: “Through this initiative, we can divert our technology and the skills of our people to contribute to the essential work of protecting people around the world from the impact of coronavirus.