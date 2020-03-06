Boyle to become Scotland’s next auditor general

Government

Counting the days: Stephen Boyle

Stephen Boyle is to become the next auditor general for Scotland, succeeding Caroline Gardener whose eight-year term will end on 30 June.

The auditor general is responsible for auditing the consolidated accounts of the Scottish Government and the Scottish Parliament, as well as more than 200 organisations including government agencies, NHS bodies, colleges and public bodies such as Scottish Enterprise and Visit Scotland.

The position is a full-time, single term appointment for eight years with a salary of £142,000 a year.

Currently a director at Audit Scotland, is also auditor of the Scottish Police Authority, the Scottish Public Pensions Agency and Registers of Scotland.

He has previously audited local authorities and NHS bodies and has worked with housing associations.

He is a qualified accountant and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy. His appointment as auditor general is expected to be confirmed in a vote at Holyrood on Tuesday.