Boost for IFSD as Aon takes space in Capella building

| March 12, 2020
Capella

Capella: new letting

Aon, the global professional services firm is taking 10.904 sq ft on the ninth floor in the Capella building in Glasgow’s international financial services district.

Wirefox, advised by Savills and joint agent CBRE, secured the letting in the 115,000 sq ft block which is undergoing refurbishment.

Other tenants include law firm MacRoberts, which recently confirmed an extension to its lease until 2029, and Atos, which has extended its lease until 2024.

The immediate area is undergoing significant change with new large office developments taking place: JP Morgan Chase has taken 273k sq ft on Argyle Street, HMRC has pre-committed to 187k sq ft at 1 Atlantic Square which is due to complete this year, and 2 Atlantic Square, which offers c.100k sq ft of office space, is also on track to complete this year.

Colin McGhee, associate director at Savills in Glasgow, said: “Broomielaw has become the new business quarter in Glasgow and continues to see global businesses attracted to the area.”

