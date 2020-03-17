Berry steps down from Centrica board amid health concern

Weir updates on board

Stepping down: Berry leaves Centrica

Charles Berry, chairman of Glasgow-headquartered Weir group, has stepped down from the board of Centrica.

Mr Berry continues his leave of absence on health grounds from the board of Weir.

The engineering group said it anticipates welcoming him back to Weir within the next few weeks and will provide an update as necessary.

As previously advised, in his absence his responsibilities are being fulfilled by Weir’s senior independent director, Barbara Jeremiah.