Main Menu

Weir updates on board

Berry steps down from Centrica board amid health concern

| March 17, 2020
Charles Berry

Stepping down: Berry leaves Centrica

Charles Berry, chairman of Glasgow-headquartered Weir group, has stepped down from the board of Centrica.

Mr Berry continues his leave of absence on health grounds from the board of Weir.

The engineering group said it anticipates welcoming him back to Weir within the next few weeks and will provide an update as necessary.

As previously advised, in his absence his responsibilities are being fulfilled by Weir’s senior independent director, Barbara Jeremiah.

News, Management, Scotland, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse closes 531 standalone stores

Carphone Warehouse is to close all its 531 stores from April with 2,900 job losses.Read More

Ben Thomson

Thomson hails latest expansion of organic food chain

Ben Thomson: mission Planet Organic, the UK health and wellbeing retailer majority owned by Edinburgh-basedRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.