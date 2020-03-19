Bank of England cuts interest rate to 0.1%; injects £200bn

Historic borrowing costs

More support from the Bank of England (pic: Terry Murden)

The Bank of England has cut the interest rate to 0.1%, its lowest ever. It is also injecting a further £200 billion into the economy.

At a special meeting today, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to cut the rate from 0.25% to 0.1% and to increase holdings of UK government and corporate bonds.

Last week, the Bank announced a 0.5% cut from 0.75% and a package of measures to help businesses and individuals cope with the economic damage caused by the virus.

The decision marks a dramatic start for new governor Andrew Bailey who took over from Mark Carney on Monday.

It follows similar moves from the central banks around the world. The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates from 1.25% to 0.5% on Sunday, while the European Central Bank yesterday launched £700bn emergency funding package to help the economy through the crisis.

