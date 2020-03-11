Bank cuts interest rate to counter coronavirus crisis

Economic boost

Bank of England: help for economy (pic: Terry Murden)

The Bank of England has announced an emergency cut in the interest rate in the face of coronavirus by 0.5% to 0.25% – the joint lowest in history.

The move comes just hours before Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a package of measures to support the economy.

In a statement, the Bank said: “Activity is likely to weaken materially in the United Kingdom over the coming months.

“Temporary, but significant, disruptions to supply chains and weaker activity could challenge cash flows and increase demand for short-term credit from households and for working capital from companies.”

However, some commentators will question the effectiveness of a rate cut with the cost of borrowing already at rock bottom.

The Bank has admitted that when interest rates are low, it is likely to be difficult for some banks and building societies to reduce deposit rates much further, which in turn could limit their ability to cut their lending rates.

Therefore it has set up a funding scheme to help out by providing more than £100bn of funding to banks at rates close to the new bank rate which should mean cheaper loans for businesses.

The Bank has also cut a special capital buffer banks have been forced to hold as a reserve against market difficulties. Banks have been holding a special pot, worth about 1% of assets.

It followed the lead set by the US Federal Reserve, which also cut its core rate by a similar margin last week following an unscheduled meeting of policymakers.

One analyst said the cut in rates is likely to spook markets further as it shows the degree of nervousness over economic prospects.

However, the cut is likely to be temporary and to unwound once the crisis is over.

…more follows