ASCO welcomes financial executive as CFO

| March 30, 2020

ASCO, the global integrated materials and logistics management company, has appointed Gary Paver to the role of group chief financial officer.

A seasoned finance executive, Mr Paver is a chartered accountant with over 25 years’ experience in oil and gas including roles with Halliburton, Petroleum Engineering Services and most recently as senior vice president, finance for KCA Deutag.

Mr Paver said: “I have gained considerable experience during my career, driving business strategy and direction, and I am very much looking forward to working with the management team and making a positive contribution to ASCO’s strategic objectives, as they continually strengthen their leading position within the energy market.”

ASCO CEO Peter France said: “Gary is an extremely accomplished individual with a proven track record with private equity experience.  I have no doubt he will  play a pivotal role as part of the leadership team as we seek to grow and strengthen the business.”

