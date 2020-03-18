Almost half of Britons will ignore advice on visiting bars

Many will carry on

Young Britons are more likely to go out

Almost half of Britons say they will ignore government advice to stop visiting pubs, bars and restaurants.

Some say they will continue in the same way as a gesture of support to the cash-pressured sector.

A survey by CGA’s One Pule found that 42% will disregard government advice while a further 28% says they will eat and drink out less frequently and 14% say they will visit as often as they did, to show support to the sector.

The snap poll of a representative sample of 500 consumers, between 18 and 65, found that among the under 24s, only around a third said they would stop going out to eat and drink, although half would cut-back.

However, the delivery sector appears to be in for a boost with 35% of respondents saying they will get food delivered as a result of Government advice, rising to 40% for 21-24 year olds and 38% for 25-34 year olds

Similarly, 12% of respondents suggested that they would use click and collect for eating and drinking out, which may prove another revenue stream for outlets impacted.

When asked about the decision taken by the Government to discourage social gatherings, only 14% cited it as “overly drastic and unnecessary at this stage”, with just under half (49%) suggesting that it “seems like the right course of action”. Over a third (34%) said that “more should be being done” and that the Government should advise people to avoid more venues.

“This is just a first snap-shot, and the results of a wider survey will be available this Friday,” said Peter Martin, vice president of CGA, the sector’s leading insight and data provider.

“For the hospitality sector itself, the results are both good and bad news. They show some people are still willing to go out, but not in anywhere enough numbers to sustain business.

“By not ordering pub and restaurant closures, operators have been left in limbo, without insurance cover if they close, but not enough trade to pay wages, without specific and major Government aid.”