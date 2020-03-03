Alexander Dennis secures order for green buses

55-vehicle contract

Enviro200 buses

Alexander Dennis has won an order for 55 single deck vehicles from Midlands bus operator Trentbarton.

The Larbert-based manufacturer will build the Enviro200 buses for delivery in spring 2020 and in early 2021.

Trentbarton is adding the buses to its fleet in Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

Jeff Counsell, managing director at Trentbarton and Kinchbus, said: “Our customers love the 81 Enviro200 buses already in our fleet. So, we’re excited about providing their exceptional on-board experience to many more customers on more routes over the next 12 months.

“We remain committed to investing in our fleet, to attract and retain customers by making bus travel the transport mode of choice – by operating buses that are comfortable, clean, green and the perfect environment for relaxing or for keeping connected and productive on journeys.

“In partnership with ADL we have together developed and evolved the Enviro200 over the last five years. Our understanding of what customers want coupled with ADL’s appetite to develop the product has resulted in this being widely recognised as the best customer environment of any bus on the market today.”

Richard Matthews, retail sales director at Alexander Dennis, said it was the fifth year in a row that Trentbarton had placed on order with Larbert firm and this was its biggest to date.