Converge hires Atkinson as chair of strategy board

Enterprise

Paul Atkinson: experience (pic: Terry Murden)

Converge, the entrepreneurship development and enterprise programme, has appointed private equity investor and recruitment agency owner Paul Atkinson as chairman its strategic advisory board.

Mr Atkinson is a founding partner of venture capital firm Par Equity and chairman of Taranata Group.

His appointment coincides with the tenth anniversary of Converge whose programme is open to staff, students and recent graduates from Scotland’s Higher Education Institutions.

Claudia Cavalluzzo, director of Converge, said that having the benefit of Mr Atkinson’s experience, both as a serial investor and as someone who has built hugely profitable businesses from scratch, will help to further strengthen and develop the strategic pathway that takes Converge into its second decade.

She said: “I’m thrilled that Paul has accepted the position of chairman. His wealth of experience both as a significant angel investor and an entrepreneur in his own right is unrivalled.

“He is our ‘marquee signing’ who is already known to some of the Converge alumni having invested in, for example, Novosound and Current Health – two of our recent flagship start-ups. His support to me and the rest of the Converge board will be exceptionally helpful.”

Last year, Mr Atkinson was appointed Visiting Professor by Edinburgh Napier University Business School.

He said: “I am delighted to chair the ‘crown jewel’ of Scottish academic entrepreneurial achievement. I’ve already witnessed the success of several Converge alumni and their potential to bring forward disruptive and transformative technologies which were worthy of investment.

“Importantly, I think we stand on the threshold of some remarkable breakthroughs where Scotland’s Universities can again show how adept they are at unlocking their research potential and where Converge can be the springboard to help them achieve growth and success.”

