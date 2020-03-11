200 Swissport baggage and cargo handlers jobs at risk

Redundancies expected

Swissport employs hundreds of staff in Scotland

Almost 200 airport jobs are at risk following the collapse of regional airline Flybe, the Unite union has warned.

The union said 120 Swissport staff – more than a third of the workforce – were under threat at Edinburgh Airport, along with 36 in Aberdeen, and 39 in Glasgow.

The cargo and baggage handling firm has launched a consultation to “put the business on a firmer footing” after the coronavirus outbreak led to lower bookings and decimated flights around the world.

Sandy Smart, Unite regional industrial officer, said: “More than a third of the Swissport workforce at Edinburgh Airport face redundancy which would be a devastating blow.

“This would represent around 120 people facing unemployment in the coming weeks taking the tally to more than 200 across Swissport’s operations in Scotland.

“Unite repeats our call for the company to halt this redundancy process and talk to us in order to find solutions to keep people in work across all three airports.

“Solutions are being brought forward and routes reestablished which we believe makes these announcements totally unnecessary.”

Flybe collapsed last week, partly blaming coronavirus for its failure. Scottish airline Loganair has since announced plans to take on 16 of Flybe’s routes.





