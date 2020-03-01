£1m boost for the Scottish food and drink industry

Budget: Drink, fuel, road tax

Paul Kiddie, News Reporter |

Whisky boost

The Scottish food and drink industry will be boosted by a £1 million support package to promote it overseas, chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed in his first Budget.

He outlined the move while announcing that there will be a freeze on fuel and alcohol duties.

It is only the second time in nearly 20 years that the government has decided not to increase the price of alcoholic drinks.

“Scotch whisky is a crucial industry – and our largest food and drink export,” he said. I’m announcing today £1 million of support for promoting Scottish food and drink overseas and £10m of new R&D funding to help distilleries go green.

“And to further support the industry, I can also announce that this year the planned increase in spirits duty will be cancelled.

“I can announce that, exceptionally, for this year, the business rates discount for pubs will not be £1,000 – it will be £5,000. And I’m also pleased to announce that the planned rise in beer duty will also be cancelled.

“And because of decisions I’ve taken elsewhere in the Budget, I am also freezing duties for cider and wine drinkers as well.

Addressing the fuel tax freeze, he said: “I have heard representations that after nine years of being frozen, at a cost of £110bn to the taxpayer, we can no longer afford to freeze fuel duty.

“I’m certainly mindful of the fiscal cost and the environmental impacts.

“But I’m taking considerable steps in this Budget to incentivise cleaner forms of transport. And many working people still rely on their cars. So I’m pleased to announce today that, for another year, fuel duty will remain frozen.”

