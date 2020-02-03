xDesign and Bemo combine to quicken digital growth

Tech acquistion

Design on growth: Ben Hutton, Euan Andrews and Matt Farrugia

Two Edinburgh digital solutions firms aim to create a £10m revenue player in the sector following xDesign’s acquisition of Bemo.

Founded in 2010 by CEO Euan Andrews, Belford Road based xDesign is one of Scotland’s fastest-growing digital services scale-ups and counts Heineken, PayPal, Menzies Aviation, Edinburgh Airport, Rothschild and MoneySuperMarket among its client base.

The 10-strong team at mobile apps and web developer Bemo, also founded in 2010 and based at Codebase, join xDesign whose headcount now totals more than 60. Bemo clients included PwC, Tesco Bank, Sainsbury’s Bank, STV and the BBC.

xDesign – which consults on, designs and engineers digital solutions for web and mobile – is on track to achieve a three-fold increase in revenue in 2020 to more than £6 million and is aiming to reach £10 million-plus and a headcount in excess of 100 by 2022.

Mr Andrews said: “We have experienced an exceptional phase of organic growth over the last couple of years and the Bemo deal enables us to grow even quicker. It’s a great business with fantastic people and we’re excited about the journey ahead to build a team with over 100 highly skilled digital specialists right here in Scotland.”

Matt Farrugia, Bemo’s founder, said: “Both businesses have spent the last ten years focusing on providing the highest quality teams and solutions to our clients. I know that xDesign will invest in the people and clients of Bemo and that the combined businesses will create a bigger and more innovative company.”

xDesign has also further strengthened its management team with the appointment of Russell Henderson, a key figure in the Scottish technology scene as its Head of Commercial Services. Russell will work alongside xDesign’s leadership team to support the delivery of services to existing and new clients and industry sectors.

