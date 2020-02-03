WeViewed, Encompass and Brainnwave forge trio of deals

Tech boost

Stefan Pirpamer and Jamie Szymkowiak in Berlin

Three Scottish firms kicked off Britain’s first week outside the EU with new deals to enhance their global product offering.

Software company, Weviewed, whose platform enables jobseekers to rate and review their recruitment experience, has announced a partnership with a Berlin-based process management company.

Organisations using Edinburgh-based Weviewed’s platform can use the data and feedback to improve their hiring processes and secure more talent.

The deal with Signavio GmbH is an important step into Europe for Weviewed which was founded by recruitment agency owner Chris Peace and Jamie Szymkowiak,

Mr Szymkowiak said: “It is heartening to know that European companies are still willing to support new businesses in Scotland given the UK officially left the European Union just days ago.

“This partnership demonstrates that having a good product is key and Weviewed looks forward to supporting Signavio’s efforts to improve their candidate’s overall experience.”

Head of talent acquisition at Signavio, Stefan Pirpamer, said: “With 13 offices and an expectation to reach 560 employees this year, we are always looking for innovative ways to attract and recruit top talent in engineering, marketing and sales.



“By using Weviewed’s feedback platform we hope to show that delivering a positive candidate experience is important to us as it will set us apart from our competitors when looking to secure talent from around the world.”

Grant for AI platform developer

Encompass, a regulatory technology company, has received a £1.97m research and development grant from Scottish Enterprise to develop an artificial intelligence platform that seeks out risk-relevant information about customers, organisations and investments.

The funding is part of a project with a total value of £4.9m, which will add 33 jobs to the firm’s current payroll of 46.

Paul Lewis, managing director, Scottish Enterprise, said: “We have a long-standing relationship with Encompass, having supported the company to choose Glasgow.

“It’s great to see Encompass expanding its presence into this new area of AI.

“The decision to bring further investment to Glasgow is another vote of confidence in Scotland’s already-strong reputation for tech innovation and as a location for skilled and high-value jobs.”

Steve Coates: ‘massive opportunities’

Brainnwave secures deal with Fitch

Credit rating agency Fitch Solutions, is integrating its country and industry research onto a platform run by Scottish intelligence business Brainnwave.

The Ossian platform pulls data from a wide range of external and subscription sources and simplifies it, allowing businesses to identify and use hidden insights for competitive advantage.

Bill Eggers, global head of strategic partnerships at Fitch, said it would provide “new and deeper insights into the macroeconomic environment” to a broader audience.

Steve Coates, CEO at Brainnwave, said the partnership “will open massive opportunities for clients”.

He added: “The scope of this opportunity is massive, making it a hugely exciting move for us. The scope for establishing similar partnerships with companies operating in the likes of oil & gas, utilities, space and mining industries, is vast.”