VPZ plans £12 million investment in high street stores

Building on quitters

By a Daily Business reporter |

VPZ: expanding on the high street

E-cigarette retailer VPZ will invest £12million over the next two years as it doubles its store count to 300.

The Scots chain says it has helped 250,000 smokers across the UK quit tobacco and has plans a major expansion of its high street presence.

VPZ director of manufacturing and compliance Doug Mutter said: “We are continuing to outperform the market and believe in high street growth and investment”

The UK’s largest vaping retailer, which launched in Edinburgh in 2012, was named one of the UK’s fastest-growing organisations for two years running.

Mr Mutter added: “Whilst most businesses are abandoning the high street, VPZ is investing in local shops and local people.

“We are passionate believers in the need for having bricks and mortar stores to ensure we are providing direct support and advice.”