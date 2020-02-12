Vattenfall to power Shawfair in low carbon deal with Midlothian

Energy venture

The Shawfair new town will be powered by Vattenfall

Energy firm Vattenfall has formed a 50-50 joint venture with Midlothian Council to drive the shift towards low carbon living in the area.

The partnership’s first project will be the installation of a district heating network to provide heat to new homes at the Shawfair development with a carbon saving of 75% when compared with conventional gas boiler heating.

Shawfair will be a new community of 4,000 new homes, businesses and retail outlets to the south of Edinburgh.

The low temperature system, expected to be operational in 2021, will bring fourth generation heat network technology to Scotland – building on Vattenfall’s experience in constructing and operating some of Europe’s fastest growing heat networks in cities such as Amsterdam.

Tuomo Hatakka, a senior vice president at Vattenfall, said: “This partnership will serve as a platform for further growth in low-carbon energy solutions in Scotland and the United Kingdom.

“Any organisation or company serious about reaching net zero has low carbon heating at the top of its to do list, and this energy partnership is no different.”

The heat feeding the network will be sourced from waste heat produced by FCC’s Millerhill waste and recycling plant and will be fed through a network of pipes to local homes.

The partnership will also begin actively exploring the potential of thermal storage and other local heat sources to enable the network to grow and expand across Midlothian and beyond.

This first £20m project will benefit from financial support of up to £7.3m from the Scottish Government’s Low Carbon Infrastructure Transformation Project, which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund. The scheme will also benefit from a close working relationship on the project with Scottish Futures Trust.