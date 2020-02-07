Varley joins Firefish as CTO and board director

Recruitment software

Directors (left to right): Wendy McDougall, Chris Varley, Louise Cunningham and Kai Murray

Firefish Software has appointed Chris Varley, formerly of Hymans Robertson and Gael, as chief technology officer. He will also join the board.

He brings 20 years’ experience in senior strategic technical roles to the recruitment software business, including ten years leading the development of SaaS products.

He joins as the Glasgow-based company marks its 10th anniversary and is tasked with pushing the company to its next growth phase as one of Scotland’s fastest-growing software as a service businesses.

It also announces its first step south of the border with the hiring of two London-based sales people. Matt Jelley and Jo Bradford, both previously of Bond Adapt, joined Firefish following the recent acquisition of Bond Adapt by Bullhorn.

Firefish Software CEO, Wendy McDougall, said: “The new hires we’ve made – both in Glasgow and our first hires in London – mark a massive step forward in the Firefish journey and I can’t wait to see where the next decade takes us.

“Having worked with Chris in a previous life (he was my best client back when I owned my own recruitment agency), I know he’ll bring the stability we need to take us through this next high-growth period for the business.”

Mr Varley said: “This is an exciting time to join the company. It’s a unique privilege to be given this tremendous opportunity to take these assets and help build the Firefish of the future.”