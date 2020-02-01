Unison backs call for independence referendum

Union calls for power

‘An unstoppable momentum’, says Keith Brown (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland’s biggest trade union has backed an independence referendum, the latest show of support from the labour movement.

In a vote at today’s full council, Unison agreed overwhelmingly that powers should be transferred to enable a second independence referendum to be held at a time determined by Holyrood.

Unison’s decision follows a similar call by Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) General Secretary Graeme Smith, and cross-party voices including senior Labour MSPs and MPs who have called for the Scottish Parliament to have the power to hold an independence referendum.

SNP Depute Leader Keith Brown said the move showed an “unstoppable momentum” behind a fresh referendum.

On Wednesday, the Scottish Parliament voted to hold an independence referendum this year – and a new poll by YouGov showed majority support for independence at 51%. Separately, a poll by Survation found 61% believe the Scottish Parliament should determine the timing of a fresh referendum.

Mr Brown said: “There is now an unstoppable momentum behind a fresh independence referendum.

“Scotland voted overwhelmingly to reject Brexit but we have been dragged out of the EU against our will by a Tory government with no mandate here. The people of Scotland must have a choice over our future – so we can remain at the heart of Europe as an equal and independent country.

”Unison, Scotland’s biggest trade union, is the latest respected body to support a transfer of powers so the Scottish Parliament can hold a fresh referendum at a time of its choosing. The democratic right of the people of Scotland to determine our own future cannot be ignored by Westminster.

“And the Constitutional convention announced by the First Minister on Friday will provide an opportunity for organisations such as Scotland’s Trade Unions to come together with elected politicians around that democratic right.

“The SNP won a landslide victory at the general election on a cast-iron mandate to hold an independence referendum. The more Boris Johnson tries to ignore Scotland’s democratic mandate to choose our own future the more support for independence will continue to grow