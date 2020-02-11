UK to impose border controls on EU goods by end of year

Frictionless trade ends

By a Daily Business reporter |

Checks will be in place at ports

Britain will introduce import controls on European Union goods once the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December, said Cabinet minister Michael Gove.

From January, all traders will have to submit customs declarations and be liable to goods’ checks for customs, regulatory standards and food safety on cross channel ferries.

New customs infrastructure, facilities and systems as well as staff, agents and vets will have to be in place by the end of this year.

Mr Gove said firms will have enough notice to prepare for the end of frictionless trade.

“The UK will be outside the single market and outside the customs union, so we will have to be ready for the customs procedures and regulatory checks that will inevitably follow,” Mr Gove told a meeting of the Border Delivery Group.

The government said among the benefits of implementing border controls were ensuring the right customs and excise duties are collected and borders are kept secure.