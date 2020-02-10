Main Menu

Accountancy

Two managing partners for Anderson, Anderson & Brown

By a Daily Business reporter | February 10, 2020

Graeme Allan, chief executive, Lyn Calder, Gill Pryde, senior partner, and Derek Mitchell

Anderson Anderson & Brown, the chartered accountancy and business advisory firm, has appointed two office managing partners. 

Derek Mitchell will take over the firm’s Aberdeen Office and Lyn Calder takes the same role in Edinburgh. They have responsibility for teams of 250 and 40 respectively.

Mr Mitchell, a tax specialist, currently leads the firm’s business advisory group and joined the firm 14 years ago.

Ms Calder joined the corporate finance team shortly before AAB announced its arrival in Edinburgh in June 2018. She is head of deals in the Central Belt.

These appointments following a period of significant growth at AAB as the firm works towards revenue of £40 million by 2022 and creating 100 jobs in the Edinburgh Office.

AAB aims to expand into the London and international markets.

Appointments No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Lisa Thomson and Gary Deans

Deans joins Purpose HR to help shape strategy

Lisa Thomson and Gary Deans Specialist consultancy Purpose HR has appointed former KPMG partner Gary Deans asRead More

Firefish

Varley joins Firefish as CTO and board director

Directors (left to right): Wendy McDougall, Chris Varley, Louise Cunningham and Kai Murray Firefish SoftwareRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.