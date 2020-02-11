Transformation of former IBM site moves step closer

New community plan

Former IBM plant opened in the 1950s

A £100 million plan to revitalise the derelict former site of the giant IBM plant in Greenock has been submitted to the local council for approval in principle.

Businessmen Sandy and James Easdale, who own the 70 acre site in Spango Valley, want to transform it into a mixed-use village of business units, shops, leisure facilities and 450 homes.

They unveiled the plan last year alongside Advance Construction and design consultancy Barton Willmore. It would create 130 jobs through the construction phase and a further 300 jobs on completion.

The proposal would create a new community of 1,000 residents and workers served by a new ‘Park and Ride’ facility adjacent to a reopened IBM rail halt. There are areas extensive areas of parkland and a network of new paths.

IBM opened the giant plant in the 1950s, one of the first big computing facilities in Scotland.

By 1999 there were 5,500 people on the Spango site and there were periods when exports from the Greenock plant were as significant as those of Scotch whisky.

The last staff moved out in September 2016 and there is no other commercial activity there.