Scottish Property Awards
Top property deals in contention for awards
Contender: Fraser will become a Johnnie Walker tourist centre
One of Scotland’s biggest tourism ventures in recent years, a build to rent development and a new technology headquarters are among the latest finalists revealed in the Scottish Property Awards.
The sale of the former Frasers department store in Edinburgh to Diageo will create a Johnnie Walker Experience which Diageo hopes to open before Christmas.
Legal & General is investing in a build to rent development at Buchanan Wharf, Glasgow, while US investment bank JP Morgan is creating a new European technology base in Argyle Street.
The Scottish Property Awards take place on 20 February at the Edinburgh International Conference centre.
Finalists:
Property Company of the Year
– Drum Property Group
– HFD Group
– Qmile Group
Property deal of the year
Candleriggs Square, Glasgow
Drum Property Group, The Student Hotel, Dougray Smith, Brodies & Dentons
Legal & General UK Build to Rent, Buchanan Wharf, Glasgow
Drum Property Group, Legal and General Investment Management, JLL, Savills, Brodies & Pinsent Masons
CityPark1, Aberdeen
HFD Property Group (via SPV), Wood, LCN, Avison Young, Cushman & Wakefield, Pinsent Masons & Brodies
JP Morgan Chase European Technology Hub, Glasgow
Osborne + Co, Scotsbridge Holdings, Savills, JLL, DLA Piper & Shepherd and Wedderburn
Frasers Department Store, 146 Princes Street, Edinburgh
Parabola, Diageo, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, Dickson Minto & Morton Fraser
4-8 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh
Aberdeen Standard Investments, Savills, CBRE, Peveril Securities, CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang & Addleshaw Goddard