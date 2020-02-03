Top property deals in contention for awards

Scottish Property Awards

By a Daily Business reporter |

Contender: Fraser will become a Johnnie Walker tourist centre

One of Scotland’s biggest tourism ventures in recent years, a build to rent development and a new technology headquarters are among the latest finalists revealed in the Scottish Property Awards.

The sale of the former Frasers department store in Edinburgh to Diageo will create a Johnnie Walker Experience which Diageo hopes to open before Christmas.

Legal & General is investing in a build to rent development at Buchanan Wharf, Glasgow, while US investment bank JP Morgan is creating a new European technology base in Argyle Street.

The Scottish Property Awards take place on 20 February at the Edinburgh International Conference centre.

Finalists:

Property Company of the Year

– Drum Property Group

– HFD Group

– Qmile Group

Property deal of the year

Candleriggs Square, Glasgow

Drum Property Group, The Student Hotel, Dougray Smith, Brodies & Dentons



Legal & General UK Build to Rent, Buchanan Wharf, Glasgow

Drum Property Group, Legal and General Investment Management, JLL, Savills, Brodies & Pinsent Masons



CityPark1, Aberdeen

HFD Property Group (via SPV), Wood, LCN, Avison Young, Cushman & Wakefield, Pinsent Masons & Brodies



JP Morgan Chase European Technology Hub, Glasgow

Osborne + Co, Scotsbridge Holdings, Savills, JLL, DLA Piper & Shepherd and Wedderburn



Frasers Department Store, 146 Princes Street, Edinburgh

Parabola, Diageo, Cushman & Wakefield, JLL, Dickson Minto & Morton Fraser



4-8 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh

Aberdeen Standard Investments, Savills, CBRE, Peveril Securities, CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang & Addleshaw Goddard