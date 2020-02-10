The coronavirus is now a ‘serious and imminent threat’ to the British public, the health secretary has declared

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has given the Government greater powers to fight the spread of the coronavirus, with four confirmed cases in the UK.

The virus is now a ‘serious and imminent threat’ to the British public, he said.

A Department of Health statement said: “The Secretary of State has made regulations to ensure that the public are protected as far as possible from the transmission of the virus.

“The Secretary of State declares that the incidence or transmission of novel Coronavirus constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health, and the measures outlined in these regulations are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus.”

The announcement comes as a British businessman is feared to have infected at least seven other people with the coronavirus, prompting the emergency testing of hundreds of people on his flights, ski break and at his local pub.

Cases stretch across the UK, France and Spain after he apparently contracted the virus during a four-day trip to Singapore for a sales conference for gas analysis company Servomex.

The man in his fifties then jetted from south-east Asia to the Alps to ski in Les Contamines-Montjoie in late January where two more Britons became infected despite the ‘super spreader’ not having any cold or flu-like symptoms.

Britain’s health authorities have also contacted 183 passengers and six crew on an Easyjet flight then taken by the unnamed man from Geneva to London, warning that they could be infected.

Nine Britons have been confirmed to have the killer virus – five in France, one in Japan, one in Spain and two in the UK. Two others in the UK are ill, but they are believed to be Chinese nationals holidaying in Yorkshire.

There have been more than 40,000 cases of the virus globally, mostly in China, with four so far in the UK. The total number of deaths in China is now 908.