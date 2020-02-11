Surgeons venture into travel with launch of agency

Hospitality project

From left: travel manager Justin MacKenzie; MD Scott Mitchell; general manager Mark McKenzie; and revenue manager Jackie Hudson

A hospitality institution has expanded its offering to visitors by launching its own travel agency.

Surgeons Quarter’s newest venture, Surgeon’s Quarter Travel, will add to their events and conferences business by arranging global travel for conference delegates as well as for experienced surgeons and members of the public.

It currently handles 48,000 delegates attending the 2,000 events across four venues.

Scott Mitchell, managing director at Surgeons Quarter, said: “Many of our surgeons travel frequently for exams and educational purposes – it makes sense to coordinate all of their travel and accommodation in a more streamlined way.

“We also have tens of thousands of delegates visiting our venues each year, so we can now provide a unique all-round service that will include transport to Edinburgh, accommodation and events.”

Former guest services manager Justin MacKenzie has moved from Surgeons Quarter’s Ten Hill Place Hotel to head up the new agency as Surgeons Quarter Travel Manager.

Justin said: “I’ve always had a passion for travel so I’m extremely excited to get back into this side of the industry.

“Having already worked in the travel and tourism industry for 12 years in Spain, I feel like I’m going back to my roots in a way.

“It has been a great experience being so involved in the start of an entirely new side to the Surgeons Quarter business. “

Justin is joined by Caroline Massie and Lawrie King, formerly of Key Travel, Edinburgh, to create a highly experienced team.

Surgeons Quarter Travel will be using systems provided by Hays Travel Independence Group. The team undertook an in-depth training course in late 2019 at the Hays Travel head office in Sunderland.

Eight members of Surgeons Quarter staff and qualified plastic surgeon, Honorary Secretary to the College Dr Judy Evans undertook an intense week of training on the Hays booking systems to develop example packages.

Mr Mitchell added: “Anything that helps our surgeons to improve patient outcomes worldwide makes complete sense as a new business venture.”