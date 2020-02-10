Supply chain venues named for NnG offshore wind farm

Contract opportunities

By a Daily Business reporter

Matthias Haag, NnG project director, and David Webster, Forth Ports senior port manager for the Ports of Dundee and Leith

EDF Renewables and ESB, joint owners of the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm, have confirmed the four venues for the project’s series of supply chain events next month.

Scottish businesses interested in being part of the NnG supply chain are invited to register for the events where the project team and Tier 1 contractors will showcase how more local companies can help support the successful delivery of the £1.8 billion project.

The NnG supply chain events will be held on the following dates:

Mon 2nd March: Musselburgh – The Brunton

Tues 3rd March: North Queensferry, Fife – Doubletree by Hilton

Wed 4th March: Dundee – Apex City Quay Hotel

Thur 5thMarch: Aberdeen – Pittodrie Stadium

On the day, registration will be open from 08.30am with the events starting at 09.30am and finishing at 3.00pm.

NnG’s project team and Tier 1 contractors (who will be responsible for sub-contracting work) will attend each event to give a comprehensive overview of the scope of work to be delivered throughout the project’s construction and highlight potential opportunities available to the local supply chain.

EDF Renewables and ESB are committed to promoting the Scottish supply chain and have already confirmed that all 54 of NnG’s turbines will be assembled at the Port of Dundee while Scottish engineering firm, BiFab, will manufacture at least eight of the foundation jackets.

Eyemouth Harbour in East Lothian has been named as preferred bidder for NnG’s Operations and Maintenance base, which could create 50 permanent jobs over the 25-year lifetime of the wind farm.

Businesses can register for the supply chain event in their local area by visiting the NnG Offshore Wind website.

Matthias Haag, NnG project director, said: “We’re now in the construction phase for NnG and are on schedule to deliver in 2023 what will be an incredible project for Scotland.

“This is such an exciting stage of the development as the project’s Tier 1 contractors get set to mobilise the Scottish supply chain and create local jobs.

“That’s why these supply chain events in March will be so valuable to us. We will be able to find out more about the local businesses who we believe have a lot to offer to the project and in turn it will allow our Tier 1 contractors to give the supply chain a detailed insight into the project.

“We are confident that the local supply chain can play a huge role in helping to deliver NnG so we would really appreciate hearing from any Scottish companies. I am encouraging as many businesses as possible to come along to these supply chain events in March.”

EDF Renewables is an active member of the Offshore Wind Industry Council and played a key role in the formation of Forth and Tay Offshore, which was established to support and advise companies on Scotland’s east coast about opportunities arising from the growth of offshore wind.

Construction of NnG is now under way following EDF Renewables reaching financial close in December last year. NnG has a capacity of c.450 megawatts (MW) of low carbon energy and will offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions each year.

