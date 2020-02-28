Strathclyde Business School in productivity gap research

New partnership

Graeme Roy: one of the greatest economic challenges (pic: Terry Murden)

Strathclyde Business School will take a key role in new research into solving Britain’s weak productivity record.

A range of themes will be studied from management and leadership, to innovation, job design, and lessons from workplace practice and employee engagement.

The PrOPEL Hub partnership encompasses seven universities – Aston, East Anglia, Cardiff, Nottingham, Sheffield, Strathclyde and Ulster – and five ESRC research projects.

They are being supported by £1.5 million from the Economic and Social Research Council.

Principal Investigator Professor Graeme Roy, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute at Strathclyde Business School said: “Boosting productivity is one of the greatest economic challenges facing the UK.

“There is a growing consensus on the importance of high quality, inclusive and engaging work to boosting productivity. But an often overlooked avenue through which managers and employees can create economic value – and thereby boost productivity – is via the workplace itself.

“Through the PrOPEL Hub we will be able to take cutting edge academic research directly into the day-to-day operations of businesses – large and small – across the UK. Our work will also help inform policymaking, both at the UK level and within the devolved nations.”

The focus of the Hub will be on finding out ‘what works’ and supporting the transfer of these lessons into day-to-day business activities.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development will play a key role in helping to translate the evidence base and research into practical and insightful content for HR and people management professionals.

ESRC Executive chairman, Jennifer Rubin, said: “This initiative will contribute to understanding an important lever for enhancing productivity to inform policy makers’ and businesses’ efforts to improve the UK’s productivity performance.”