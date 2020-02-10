Story adds new chapter to Message Matters team

Media moves

Chris Story: 20 years in the media

Message Matters, the communications agency, has appointed a former local newspaper editor to its team.

Chris Story who was editor of the daily Carlisle News & Star and its sister weekly The Cumberland News, has joined the Edinburgh-based company as an associate.

During 15 years with the titles he worked as associate editor, head of content, deputy news editor and as a senior reporter prior to becoming editor.

He began his career in 1999 as a reporter at the Dumfriesshire Newspaper Group.

Message Matters was established in 2012 by Peter Duncan and Andy Maciver, who said Mr Story would “add real weight” to the agency.