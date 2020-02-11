Main Menu

Oil and gas

STATS recruits North to strengthen top team

| February 11, 2020

STATS Group has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Garry North as chief operating officer.

With more than 40 years’ experience in the engineering and oil and gas industries, Mr North has held senior operational management roles in Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Chief executive Leigh Howarth, said: “Garry’s strong leadership qualities and his demonstrated ability to lead diverse teams, in different geographies, will deliver tangible benefits to the group.

“His focus will be to maintain and build on our excellent safety culture and to define and deliver improved operating processes, procedures and standards, to ensure we continue to meet the expectations of our growing client base.”

In addition to energy sector experience, Mr North has held executive positions in the aerospace, defence, petrochemicals and manufacturing industries, where he achieved significant business improvement and increased profitability.

