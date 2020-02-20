Soben assembles ‘formidable team’ to lead expansion

Surveying

Scott Smyth, Ian Tucker, Sabrina Mohamed, Andrew Gallacher and Paul Moultrie

Soben, the quantity surveying and commercial management consultancy, has strengthened its senior team with four appointments, including the promotion of Andrew Gallacher to UK & Europe managing director.

Ian Tucker takes over the role of operations director – the position previously held by Mr Gallacher. Sabrina Mohamed joins the business as key account director and Scott Smyth, owner and founder of the Scottish headquartered business, becomes group CEO.

Mr Gallacher will oversee Soben’s activity in the UK and Europe, which includes the provision of quantity surveying support on major construction projects including office and residential developments, data centres, renewable energy schemes and infrastructure projects such as HS2.

He is set to build on the current success of the business, which includes recent long term framework contract appointments with a big six energy firm, and a national multiple retailer.

Plans are in place to further expand the UK team with the recruitment of additional quantity surveyors and commercial managers.