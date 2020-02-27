Smith Anderson invests £3m in Fife; SHE secures £7m deal

Deals round-up

Jamie Hepburn: supporting innovation (pic: Terry Murden)

Paper bag manufacturer Smith Anderson, a Fife family company that can trace its roots back 160 years, is acquiring new machinery to increase capacity at its Kirkcaldy plant as part of a £3m capital investment.

This includes a £450,000 regional selective assistance grant from Scottish Enterprise.

The company, founded in 1859 with the purchase of the Fettykil Paper Mill in Leslie, will create 22 jobs.

Speaking after a visit to the company today, Scottish Government Minister for Business, Fair Work & Skills, Jamie Hepburn, said: “It’s crucial we continue to invest in our manufacturing industry and support innovation across Scotland to grow the economy, which we’re doing through the £65 million National Manufacturing Institute Scotland initiative.”

Smith Anderson’s chief executive, Michael Longstaffe, said: “After a number of extremely challenging years, during which we continued to invest, we can now celebrate the arrival of this new equipment.

“It consolidates our European market leading position, encourages growth and supports the hard work and dedication we enjoy.

SHE adds jobs

SHE Software, a global health and safety software company headquartered in Scotland, announced today completion of a £7 million Series B investment led by Frog Capital from its new growth equity fund with existing investors Northern Venture Capital Trust (VCTs) Funds at Mercia Fund Management Limited also participating.

The investment further validates SHE Software’s strong market position and will accelerate the growth of international operations, building on the momentum achieved over the last two years in North America.

The company plans to increase headcount, expanding its talent pool by 60, including 15 new jobs announced earlier this year following funding from Scottish Enterprise.

Matthew Elson, CEO of SHE Software explains: “The UK is widely recognised as leading globally in health and safety best practices. SHE Software has played a critical role in helping develop the health and safety management software industry having pioneered digital innovation for over 20 years.

“From our dominant position in the UK and Europe we are now focused on scaling operations in North America and Australasia.”