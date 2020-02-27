Shepherd and Wedderburn advises on deals worth £6bn

Busy year of transactions

George Frier: another busy year

Shepherd and Wedderburn’s corporate finance team advised on 85 deals with an aggregate value of £6.03 billion in 2019.

Corporate deals activity spanned clean energy, fintech, food and drink, funds and capital markets, media, hospitality and leisure, life sciences, healthcare, manufacturing and engineering.

George Frier, who leads Shepherd and Wedderburn’s corporate finance team, said: “Our team had another very busy year, working on some of the largest and most notable transactions of 2019, including some requiring an innovative approach to complex regulatory and corporate structures.

“Activity was led by overseas investors and corporates looking to Scotland and the wider UK market for good quality acquisitions and investment opportunities, notably in the tech/fintech space, which remains particularly buoyant.”

Deals included a number of clean energy and technology-led transactions such as BayWa r.e. UK in the sale of Tralorg Wind Farm and Viking Energy Shetland in connection with the restructuring of Viking Energy Wind Farm.

Technology/financial technology deals included satellite broadband provider Bigblu Broadband on the £17 million demerger of its fixed wireless broadband subsidiary to a new company, and acting for the shareholders in Scottish data analytics company deltaDNA in its sale to US-based game platform developer Unity Technologies.

The team also acted for TVSquared, a leader in TV attribution, in connection with its Series C funding round led by West Coast Capital; and for Scottish Enterprise in a £4.5 million further funding round into personal finance application Money Dashboard.