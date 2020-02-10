Semi-finalists ready to pitch for women’s business prizes

AccelerateHER Awards

By a Daily Business reporter |

Jackie Waring: ‘helping business reach their potential’ (Terry Murden)

The 2020 AccelerateHER Awards semi-finalists will pitch their ideas to a panel of judges at the University of Strathclyde’s Technology and Innovation Centre on 25 February.

The AccelerateHER Awards, organised by business angel group Investing Women, celebrate and support aspirational female founders.

A shortlist of 12 entrants for the fifth annual awards will then progress to this year’s final on 26 March at Codebase, Edinburgh.

Jackie Waring, CEO of Investing Women said: “We’re very pleased with the quality of entries we’ve received from the four tech and life sciences-focused sectors we’ve targeted this year.

“These are all core industries for Scotland’s future economic growth which the global investment community is keen to support.”

“We look forward to working with all these female-led businesses helping them reach their full potential.”

The semi-finalists are:

· Cedeco Contractors

· Nomad Engineers

· SilviBio

· Tubular Sciences

· Pre-Cleared T/A ClicknClear

· Rockifi

· Smash (TisOur)

· Sonas-Behavioural Science

· strEAT Events

· Terrible Merch

· Akoni

· Biscuit Tin Planning

· CyberShell Solutions

· MoneyMatiX

· PolyDigi Tech

· ProtectBox

· Women’s Coin Community

· Decipher Analytics

· Game Doctor

· Hearing Diagnostics

· Sixfold Bioscience

· TL Tech

· Walk With Path