Scottish beauty brand first wildlife friendly enterprise

Natural product range

Sally Gouldstone: good for nature

Scottish botanist and founder of beauty brand Seilich, Sally Gouldstone, has achieved sustainability recognition for her range of products.

She has become the first UK entrepreneur to attain Wildlife Friendly Certification from the Wildlife Friendly Enterprise Network.

The brand, built entirely around sustainability, comprises a range of handmade natural cosmetics, with ingredients sourced from native wildflower meadows.

The meadows are created by a local seed company working in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh.

Wildlife Friendly products contribute to the conservation of more than 12 million hectares of diverse wetlands, forests, and grasslands. They also protect endangered species such as the Snow Leopard, Elephant, Tiger, Cheetah, Red Panda, and Wolf; and benefit more than 200,000 people through increased food security, income and employment.

Dr Gouldstone said: “Joining forces with the Wildlife Friendly Enterprise Network offered an opportunity for us to demonstrate that natural products can not only be 100% natural but actually be a force of good for nature.

“The botanicals we use in our products are based on Scottish wildflower species such as yarrow, comfrey, plantain and wild carrot, all of which we grow in our meadow.

“These species not only produce powerful ingredients for our cosmetic products but also provide amazing habitat for wildlife, and with over 97% of wildflower meadows in the UK being lost since the 1930s, they form an important habitat in their own right.

“For this reason we are really careful about the way we harvest, ensuring a food source for pollinators even post-harvest, and to compensate for any losses, we also work with community groups in the wider area to create a network of wildflower meadows throughout East Lothian.”

Through Seilich, Dr Gouldstone is also keen to increase awareness about so called ‘natural’ cosmetic products, which often conjure images of pristine ecosystems buzzing with life but all too often have negative impacts on the natural world. She runs a habitat creation service as well as a number of workshops and botanical courses.