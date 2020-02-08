ScotRail defies critics with third rise in punctuality

More trains on time

Improvements: more trains are running on time (pic: Terry Murden)

ScotRail operator Abellio once again defied its critics with new figures showing the number of trains running on time has improved for the third consecutive period.

During January 88.4% of trains met the rail industry standard public performance measure – the highest since October 2019.

Abellio says its £475 million investment in new and upgraded trains is paying dividends with the total number of carriages up by 28% since the beginning of the franchise.

In Fife, punctuality is running at 90.4%, the highest it has been since June last year.

The improvements have been accompanied by a 10 points increase in customer satisfaction to 89% in the latest National Rail Passenger Survey.

This week, the operator’s class 385 electric train was officially confirmed as the best performing new train in Britain.

The new figures are published just two months after Transport Secretary Michael Matheson bowed to opposition pressure to strip Abellio of its franchise a year before it officially ends following claims of poor performance.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “Everyone across Scotland’s Railway is working flat out for our customers and the third consecutive period of improvement for trains running on time is another step forward as we deliver the service they expect and deserve.

“Customer satisfaction has soared, punctuality continues to improve, and we are operating the best new train in Britain.

“It’s a fantastic time to be part of Scotland’s Railway, as we reap the rewards of unprecedented investment, including £475 million on new and upgraded trains.”