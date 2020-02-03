Russell exile continues as fly-half misses Calcutta Cup

Guinness Six Nations Championship

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Disciplined: Finn Russell (pic: SNS Group)

Finn Russell’s exile from the Scotland team continues after he was left out of a 37-man squad for Saturday’s clash with England at Murrayfield.

The fly-half missed the defeat by Ireland in Dublin on Saturday after being disciplined for ‘breaching team protocol’ during a drinking session.

Adam Hastings, who took over at No. 10 at the Aviva Stadium, and Duncan Weir, are both named in the squad as options at fly-half for the Calcutta Cup encounter.

England will head to Edinburgh also looking to kick-start their Six Nations campaign after unexpectedly going down to France in Paris.

It remains to be seen just how long Russell, who has played 46 times for his country, will be sidelined after his indiscretion at the squad’s Oriam training base.

Addressing the Russell situation ahead of the Irish match, head coach Gregor Townsend said: “Every individual has to align himself to what’s to the benefit of the team. If their actions are against that there will be consequences.”

Scotland:

Forwards: Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Edinburgh), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Alex Craig (Gloucester), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell (London Irish), Cornell du Preez (Worcester Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh),Tom Gordon (Glasgow Warriors), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Nick Haining (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh).

Backs: Chris Harris (Gloucester), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh), Matt Scott (Edinburgh), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ratu Tagive (Glasgow Warriors), Duncan Weir (Worcester Warriors).