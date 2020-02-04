Rural connectivity boost as Commsworld links dark fibre

Broadband upgrade

Charlie Boisseau: ‘exciting prospects’

Remote working will become easier for those working in rural southern Scotland after telecoms network provider Commsworld opened up the “dark fibre” network.

The company has become the first operator to use the newly-available X (DFX) product from Openreach.

In its initial rollout, Commsworld will use 200 kilometres of dark fibre to provide alternative, accessible and affordable connectivity to places such as Duns, Jedburgh, Kelso and Peebles – with other locations also set to benefit.

Organisations and homes will get flexible connectivity speeds of up to 10Gb/s, which is around 185 times the average UK download speed.

Charlie Boisseau, chief technical officer at Commsworld, said: “Bringing this ultra-high-speed connectivity to more rural areas creates really exciting prospects for domestic and business users.

“Businesses won’t be limited by location anymore – we’re looking forward to seeing more businesses with dramatically faster and more robust connections flourishing in rural areas. Anyone will be able to set up a high-tech business from anywhere.”

Vodafone’s capital access

Residents and small businesses in Edinburgh can now receive some of the fastest internet speeds in the UK.

Vodafone gigafast full fibre broadband is live in Balerno, Restalrig and Liberton and will be available in more places across Edinburgh as CityFibre, the UK’s largest alternative provider of wholesale fibre network infrastructure, deploys the full fibre network.

Unlike most home broadband services based on old telephone lines, Vodafone gigafast broadband uses all optical-fibre cables at every stage of the connection.

This gives users download speeds of up to 900Mbps, which is 16 times faster, and upload speeds 125 times faster, than the average fixed broadband service in the UK.

Andrew Muir: ‘the journey is only beginning’

Farrpoint delivers 5G

Telecoms solutions company FarrPoint is to help deliver key areas of the Holyrood government’s 5G strategy after securing a contract to support infrastructure group Scottish Futures Trust.

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm has already supported central and local government throughout the UK to drive the rollout of high-speed digital connectivity.

It won the SFT contract in a competitive tender and will now support the trust for four years.

Dr Andrew Muir, CEO of FarrPoint said: “5G can support so many new use cases both in urban and rural geographies and the journey is only beginning.

“That is an exciting and rewarding place to be for our consultants and we really look forward to working with Scottish Futures Trust to support the delivery of the Government’s ambition. It’s going to be an exciting ride.”