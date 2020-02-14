Rose unveils ‘lean and green agenda’ at revitalised RBS

Bank profits rise

Alison Rose: third year of profit (pic: Terry Murden)

RBS’s new chief executive Alison Rose is expected to announce a third consecutive annual profit amid speculation that she will expand its investment banking operations in lower cost Poland.

Ms Rose, who succeeded Ross McEwan in November to become the first female head of one of the big UK banks, is believed to be seeking £300 million in savings this year.

Her maiden statement will also include further steps towards reducing its support for fossil fuel businesses including an end to to lending money to coal companies by the end of the decade.

Figures for the third quarter were weakened by a surge in claims for mis-sold PPI ahead of August’s deadline, but should have dissipated in the final quarter.

…more follows