Rose hires Aviva’s Prideaux to head RBS comms division

New messenger

Nigel Prideux: joins from insurer

RBS chief executive has brought in a new group director of communications and corporate affairs to spearhead her reshaping of the bank.

Nigel Prideaux arrives after a decade in a similar role at insurance company Aviva and will report directly to Ms Rose who last week controversially announced the renaming of RBS as NatWest Group.

Mr Prideaux will attend both the group executive committee and the executive committee of NatWest Holdings. He will take up the role later in 2020, although an exact start date is yet to be finalised and will be announced in due course.

The appointment follows the announcement last week that chief marketing officer, David Wheldon, is retiring at the end of March. This role will not be replaced, and the search for a new director of marketing is ongoing.

Ms Rose, said: “As we enter a new era for this bank, it is vital that we clearly and effectively communicate with our customers, colleagues and wider stakeholders so they understand the steps we are taking to build a purpose-led bank.

“Nigel will have a crucial role to play in leading that agenda, and his insight and experience will make him an invaluable addition to the senior leadership team.”

Mr Prideaux added: “I am honoured to be joining RBS. It’s an exciting time in the bank’s development as it focuses on becoming a purpose-led organisation, supporting its customers and making a positive contribution to society, and as it continues to improve its financial performance.

“I am really looking forward to working with Alison and the team to build the bank’s reputation through its actions every day across the communities it serves.”