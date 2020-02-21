Robot deal gives £1m boost to Dundee firm; Celestia gets grant

Deals round-up

Andrew Clouston, Lee Nixon and Roy Henderson of SP A&R

SP Technology has been announced as the first and only Scottish distribution partner of a new generation of robots.

It will work with Universal Robots on collaborative robots, also known as cobots, in a deal potentially worth £1 million in the first year of trading.

The Dundee-based company has rebranded as SP Automation & Robotics while also expanding with the creation of a new division.

SP Elements will spearhead the cobot offering, creating cost-effective, flexible, and safe automation for a wide range of production tasks that impact SME’s productivity.

The distribution licence and increased scope of business will see the company employing in-house team of 36 and increase its turnover by 20%.

Andrew Clouston, sales engineer, SP Elements, has been recruited to drive the division. He said: “Commercially viable Cobots solve the monotonous tasks business simply can’t staff.

“They streamline repetitive industrial processes allowing employees to move from repetitive, low-value tasks to higher-value activities that increase productivity and working conditions.”

Celestia secures grant

An international company specialising in the development of advanced antenna systems will land in Scotland following a £2.5 million grant from Scottish Enterprise.

Celestia Technologies Group UK will establish an innovative project to develop a fully electronic scanning antenna for use with satellite-based aircraft Wi-Fi applications.

The company, a UK subsidiary of Celestia Technologies Group headquartered in Holland, will be based initially at Heriot-Watt University while it identifies permanent premises in Scotland.

Eighteen jobs will be created in Antenna technologies, Software Defined Radio, Radio Frequency Engineering and System Design.

New Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop visited the firm’s offices and said: “The global space sector is estimated to be worth £400 billion by 2030 and I am determined that Scotland will capitalise on the potential economic opportunities associated with this.

“That is why the Scottish Government has identified space as a key priority.”