RBS doubles profit and demotes brand in favour of NatWest

Change of name

The RBS name was removed from the bank’s London head office in 2017

Royal Bank of Scotland has doubled its bottom line profit and is to rename the parent company NatWest Group in a controversial move to demote its historic brand.

The bank also confirmed it would work towards ending its funding to coal, oil and gas companies that do not comply with commitments to meet carbon targets.

Chairman Howard Davies today said the change of name would bring the group into line with the largest part of its business, although analysts will say it is part of a move to distance the bank from the damage to the RBS brand during the financial crisis.

A change of name has been discussed by the board for at least two years. RBS rescued what was then a battered NatWest brand almost 20 years ago.

About 80% of group’s customers are now with NatWest and there is said to be no impact for those who will continue to be served through existing brands.

The chairman said: “The board has decided that it is the right time to align the parent name with the brand under which the great majority of our business is delivered.

“Customers will see no change to products or services as a result of this change and will continue to be served through the brands they recognise today.”

The bank said attributable profit almost doubled (up 93%) to £3.1 billion from £1.6bn in 2018. Full year operating profit came in 26% higher at £4.2 billion. It also announced a dividend of 8p of which 3p is the proposed final dividend and 5p a special dividend.

Conduct and litigation costs came in a £85m for Q4 but there were no new provisions for mis-sold payment protection insurance following the deadline for claims last August. However, there were Impairments of £696m against £398m at FY 2018 due to one-offs in commercial business.

The bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio – a measure of its capital reserves – will be 16.2%, post dividend.

New chief executive Alison Rose, announcing her maiden results, said she intends to cut down under-performing investment bank NatWest Markets.

The bank also pledged to “at least” halve the climate impact of its financing activity by 2030.

It will stop lending and underwriting to companies with more than 15% of activities related to coal, oil and gas unless they have credible transition plan in line with 2015 Paris Agreement by end of 2021. There will be a full phase-out from coal by 2030.

There will be a doubling of investment into renewable energy.

Ms Rose, said: “Today marks the start of a new era for our bank as we announce our new purpose – to champion potential, helping people, families and businesses to thrive.

Our performance doesn’t yet match the potential that exists in this bank. We can deliver so much more. – Alison Rose

“These results are a reminder of the strong foundations we have built. Our profits are up, our capital position remains strong and this year we will have returned a further £2.7bn to our shareholders.

“But our performance doesn’t yet match the potential that exists in this bank. We can deliver so much more.

“The way people live their lives has changed. And their expectations of companies are changing too; looking for us to deliver not only financial performance but a positive contribution to society; benefitting customers and communities as well as shareholders. The future of this bank depends on us successfully delivering on both.

“I am hugely excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

Chief marketing officer, David Wheldon, will be retiring, leaving the bank at the end of March. An internal and external search for his successor will now begin.

