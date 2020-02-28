Rangers handed tough draw against Bayer Leverkusen

Europa League draw

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Test: Steven Gerrard (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers will have to overcome Germans Bayer Leverkusen if they are to make the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Steven Gerrard’s side was handed one of the tougher pairings when the draw was made today, their opponents currently sitting in fifth place in the Bundesliga just six points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

The first leg is set for Ibrox on Thursday, 12 March, with the return seven days later at the Bay Arena.

Rangers made it into the last 16 with an impressive victory over Portugal’s Braga, while Leverkusen progressed after beating Porto home and away.

Manchester United will take on Austrian league leaders LASK, while Wolves take on Olympiakos, conquerors of Arsenal.

FC Copenhagen, shock winners over Celtic, were rewarded with a tie against Turks Istanbul Basaksehir.

Full draw:

Istanbul Basaksehir v FC Copenhagen

Olympiakos v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan v Getafe

Sevilla v Roma

Red Bull Salzburg or Eintracht Frankfurt v Basel

LASK v Manchester United