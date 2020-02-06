Rangers check into Trump Turnberry with new deal

Ibrox partnership

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Luxury: Turnberry (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers have announced a commercial partnership with luxury resort Trump Turnberry – eight years after the US President backed out of buying the club.

The billionaire property mogul had looked into the possibility of adding the Glasgow giants to his portfolio in 2012 but thought better of it once the financial problems at Ibrox became clear.

Without his investment, crisis-hit Rangers later fell into administration and were relegated to the third division.

The new agreement will see the club work in partnership with Trump Turnberry on a number of events, while the Ayrshire resort, which has hosted The Open Championship over the Ailsa Course, will also benefit from a range of opportunities at Ibrox.

Stewart Robertston, Rangers managing director said: “We’re delighted to partner with Turnberry as it provides us with an iconic luxury venue with a rich heritage for club events.

“Turnberry, like Rangers, has a great history and tradition in sport and is one of the most iconic Scottish brands, widely recognised around the world.”

Ralph Porciani, general manager at Trump Turnberry, said: “Turnberry and Rangers boast rich sporting legacies, each playing a significant role in the history of Scottish sport. Therefore, this felt like a natural partnership and an exciting way to kick off 2020.”

Rangers, meanwhile, netted a later winner over Hibs at Ibrox last night to keep alive their hopes of catching league leaders Celtic who thumped Motherwell 4-0 at Fir Park. Hearts returned to the foot of the table after losing 3-2 to Kilmarnock at Tynecastle.