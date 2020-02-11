Queensferry Crossing closed as falling ice batters motorists

Storm Ciara hits bridge

Crossing closed

Commuters face major disruption today after Storm Ciara forced the closure of the Queensferry Crossing.

The £1.4 billion bridge, which was supposed to be able to withstand all weather conditions, is likely to remain shut until Wednesday.

Transport officials blamed “unique conditions”, with ice forming on the cables and falling on to the carriageway. Some drivers reported their vehicles being damaged.

Closure of the bridge linking North and South Queensferry will mean a 34-mile diversion for those travelling by car between Fife and Edinburgh. Drivers will be diverted via the A985 to the Kincardine Bridge and the M9.

The bridge’s southbound lanes were closed to all traffic at 5:35pm on Monday. The northbound carriageway was shut at about 8:25pm.

Mark Arndt, account director for operating company Amey, said: “We appreciate this closure will create disruption for drivers. However, we are asking drivers to use an alternative mode or route for their safety due to the continued weather conditions. We will assess conditions and open the bridge at the earliest opportunity once it is safe to do so.”

It was claimed that measure taken to protect motorists, such as the 3.5m-high wind shields, would mean the 1.7-mile structure would never have to close.

The M74 northbound carriageway was closed between junctions seven and eight, near Larkhall, after a crash involving two cars and a lorry, which left one woman seriously injured.

The Dornoch bridge has been closed to high-sided vehicles with warnings in place on other bridges.

Up to 20cm (8in) of snow is likely to fall with conditions remaining wintry and unsettled all week, according to the Met Office.