Prince Harry hosts eco-tourism summit in Edinburgh

Duke in Scotland

Harry and Meghan in Edinburgh in 2018 (pic: Terry Murden)

Prince Harry will host a summit on sustainable and ethical tourism in Edinburgh next week, one of his last official royal engagements.

The Duke of Sussex will take part in the event as part of a campaign to help protect destinations affected by tourism.

His Travelyst Initiative and has teamed up with Booking.com, SkyScanner owner CTrip, TripAdvisor and Visa to encourage travellers to think about their impact on the environment.

The event at the EICC on Wednesday will draw 100 representatives of the tourism and travel sector. It is being jointly organised jointly by Travalyst, VisitScotland and EICC.

Travalyst focuses on a range of environmental issues connected to climate change and so-called “overtourism”.

The summit will look at how growth in tourism affects Edinburgh and other cities such as Amsterdam , Barcelona and Venice, which feel they are being deluged by visitors.

The Duke will unveil a ‘”scoring system” to help tourists pick environmentally-friendly flights.

Edinburgh has seen the number of overnight stays rise by almost a third in seven years to 4.26 million, prompting calls for action to protect the city and alleviate pressure on residents and businesses.

The Duke launched Travalyst in Amsterdam and was forced to defend his use of private planes, reportedly taking four private jet journeys in 11 days. He said he had to ensure the safety of his family.

A spokeswoman for Travalyst said: “Our ambition is to transform travel and tourism so that every holiday people take, every trip they book, will have a positive impact and better protect the destinations and communities they visit.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “The Travalyst team approached VisitScotland not only due to Scotland’s prominence and success as a renowned destination for all levels of traveller, but specifically for our work in addressing some of the opportunities and challenges that can arise.

“We and the host venue of the EICC look forward to welcoming the Duke of Sussex and the Travalyst partners to Scotland, and contributing to this important debate.”

The Edinburgh summit is part of a busy 13-day schedule for the Duke and his wife Meghan as they wind down their royal engagements.

He will also meet rock singer Jon Bon Jovi who is recording a single in aid of the the Duke’s Invictus Games Foundation. Harry will attend the recording of Unbroken at Abbey Road Studios in north-west London on Friday.

Bon Jovi wrote Unbroken to highlight the plight of veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder. Both his parents served in the US Marine Corps.

The Duke and Duchess’s lives as working royals will end on 31 March when they stop representing the Queen and become financially independent.

Harry and Megan will embark on a new chapter in North America but sources have stressed they “will be in the United Kingdom regularly” and retain the same charitable goals supporting causes from the Commonwealth to mental health.

Harry and Meghan have been told they must drop their ‘Sussex Royal’ label to promote their business interests because of protection afforded to the use of the word royal.