Premier Inn hoping to capitalise on surge in tourists

Visitor boom

Premier Inn already has hotels in Edinburgh’s Market Street

Hotel chain Premier Inn has confirmed plans for further expansion in Scotland on the back of an expected surge of tourists into the UK this year.

The Whitbread-owned chain already has a hotel under construction – a 136-bed outlet as part of the £20m redevelopment of the former Bhs store in Edinburgh’s Princes Street.

A Premier Inn hub in Princes Street is hoping to expand into the neighbouring New Look store and a 249-bed mega-hotel is planned for Enoch Square, Glasgow.

A new hotel is planned in Aviemore with 60 beds, a 96-bed facility in Hamilton, and an 85-bed hotel in Thurso.

The chain is also planning extensions at its hotels in Edinburgh East, Fort William and Inverness West.

The company said the openings represent an investment of more than £70 million and will create an estimated 200 jobs.

VisitBritain, the national tourism agency, says 2020 is set to be a record year with spending by overseas visitors predicted to reach £26.6 billion, a 6.6% increase on 2019 which is expected to top out at £25bn.

Premier Inn managing director Simon Ewins said: “We’re gearing up for an exciting year in Scotland with a variety of new hotels.

“From its world-class cities to jaw-dropping Highlands, Scotland’s tourist offer is hard to beat and we’re pleased to help make it even easier for both leisure and business travellers to enjoy the country affordably.”

The hotel chain said it is on course to offer 735 more beds through the new hotels and extensions.