Payments firm ePOS Hybrid crowdfunds a further £100k

Fund-raising campaign

Andrew Gibbon: ‘great excitement’

Tech start-up ePOS Hybrid is launching a month-long crowdfunding campaign in a bid to raise an additional £100,000, having already secured £150,000 from private backers in just six days.

ePOS Hybrid, which has developed a payments system, has raised further investment from a company based in Silicon Valley.

The Edinburgh-based firm is using the Crowdcube platform to complete its cash call and capitalise on growing interest in the business.

Andrew Gibbon, head of growth, said: “The launch of the campaign and the momentum it has already generated, especially from US investors has brought great excitement amongst the team.

“We’ve worked extremely hard to get the business to where it is today and the launch of this funding round represents an exciting next chapter in our business’s success.

“We’re currently growing our customer onboarding to 75 new clients every month, and this funding round will allow us to create jobs.”

Since its product launch in April last year, the company has secured more than 200 clients and is on target to reach 500 by May. The portfolio extends to Australia and India.

A number of appointments has taken the management team to a six-strong unit.