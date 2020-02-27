Main Menu

Building contract

Nixon to lead rebuilding of fire-ravaged Glasgow flats

| February 27, 2020

Lancefield Quay: site of fire

Development and construction company Nixon will undertake the reinstatement works at Lancefield Quay in Glasgow following the devastating fire which tore through the flats in December.

More than 200 residents were forced from their homes in the blaze which severely damaged the riverside block, originally a quayside transit store built in 1947.

The building, fronting the Clyde in the city centre, was converted in the late eighties as part of an urban renewal plan.

Nixon will lead the project management to restore apartments. The team will provide quantity surveying, architectural and civil and structural engineering services in what is expected to be a two-year project.

Demolition works begin on 2 March and a programme for reinstatement will begin in the summer.

The fire-ravaged apartments

Nixon director Dominic MacConnell said: “We understand this is a sensitive and anxious time for the residents. Our priority is to begin the first phase of works and to ensure we work together with residents and contractors and all those affected by the fire.  

“The building is loved by its residents and we look forward to returning it to them and to the city.”

Ken Robertson, a director of Lancefield Quay Riverside, the self-factoring company which manages the building, added: “Our priority is first and foremost to restore our landmark building for our residents.”

